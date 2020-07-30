Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 5,468 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 440.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.