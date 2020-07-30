Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 7,180 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $174.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.53 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

