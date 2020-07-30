Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $131.01 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

