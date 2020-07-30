Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

