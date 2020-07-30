Creative Planning Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after buying an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

