Creative Planning Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

