Creative Planning Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,426,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,485,000 after acquiring an additional 446,305 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.17 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

