Creative Planning Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,301 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,901,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

