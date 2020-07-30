Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

