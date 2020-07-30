Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock opened at $313.95 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

