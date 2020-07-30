Creative Planning Sells 1,128 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

