Creative Planning Sells 318 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

NYSE:MSI opened at $140.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

