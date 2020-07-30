Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASH. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Shares of ASH opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

