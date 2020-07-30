Critical Contrast: Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) & Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) and Argan (NYSE:AGX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Argan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Argan $239.00 million 2.90 -$42.69 million N/A N/A

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Argan -5.47% -3.93% -2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phoenix Tree and Argan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 3 0 3.00 Argan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Phoenix Tree’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Argan.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Argan on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and steel pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, power, energy, large fertilizer, EPC, and mining and petrochemical companies in southern region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

