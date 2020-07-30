CubeSmart (CUBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

