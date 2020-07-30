Cwm LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

WORK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,309,130 shares of company stock valued at $76,251,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

