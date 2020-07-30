Cwm LLC Increases Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.