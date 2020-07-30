Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 419.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

