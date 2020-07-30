Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1,121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Barclays cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.97.

NCLH stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

