Cwm LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 966,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 616,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 302,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 288,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $82.65 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

