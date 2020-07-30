DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $14.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.96. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $455,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.