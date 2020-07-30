DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17.

CVBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 334.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 102.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $115,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

