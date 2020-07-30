Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $218.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $220.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.