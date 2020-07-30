Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $244.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $219.19 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 11003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.62.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,332 shares of company stock worth $1,888,385 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,395,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,031,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

