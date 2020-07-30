DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.69. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

