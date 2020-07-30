Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 159.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 303.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 340,098 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

