Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

