Derby & Company Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.