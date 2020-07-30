Deutsche Bank Analysts Give QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) a $115.00 Price Target

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) received a $115.00 price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

