Deutsche Bank Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $27.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.24% from the company’s current price.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE STNG opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

