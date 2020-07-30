Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($38.43) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €30.60 ($34.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $460.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €22.20 ($24.94) and a one year high of €42.50 ($47.75).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.