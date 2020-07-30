DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $4.85 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $969.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

