Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.94 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.61 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.