Dillard’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,078 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,451% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 529.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 27.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

