Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Earnings Beat

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14, approximately 188,182 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 202,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $387.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

