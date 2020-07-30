Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.39

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $18.13. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 122,768 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 27,366.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $70,000.

