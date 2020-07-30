Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. On average, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

