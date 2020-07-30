Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

