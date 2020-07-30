Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.13

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $29.30. Domtar shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 22,583 shares trading hands.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 4.8519743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

