Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,001 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Dover by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dover by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

