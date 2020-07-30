DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.31

Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $18.12. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 20,362 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.97.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is 2.05%.

In other DREAM Unlimited news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,000.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

