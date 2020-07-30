DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.00 million, a PE ratio of -142.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 over the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 815,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DSP Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DSP Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DSP Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,634,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.