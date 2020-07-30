Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.32

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $9.37. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $239,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

