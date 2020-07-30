Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 14,487 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $71,581,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth $39,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after buying an additional 926,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,397,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 902,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 618,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

LSXMK stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $17,293,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.