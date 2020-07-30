Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Globus Medical stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.