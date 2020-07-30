Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.