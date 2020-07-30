Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

