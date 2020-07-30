Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 483.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 181,105 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

