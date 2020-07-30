Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

