Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

